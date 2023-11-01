מדריך חברות
BIC משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BIC נע בין $48,878 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$219,708 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BIC. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

אנליסט נתונים
$75.9K
מנהל תוכנית
$220K
מהנדס תוכנה
$48.9K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$122K
חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BIC הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $219,708. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BIC הוא $98,734.

