BHP משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BHP נע בין $58,621 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$194,281 עבור רואה חשבון בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BHP. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $103K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

רואה חשבון
$194K
פיתוח תאגידי
$121K

מדען נתונים
$128K
מהנדס גיאולוגי
$156K
מהנדס חומרה
$78.5K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$88.5K
מהנדס מכונות
$138K
מעצב מוצר
$101K
מנהל מוצר
$142K
מנהל פרויקטים
$159K
מכירות
$58.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$94.2K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$181K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BHP הוא רואה חשבון at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $194,281. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BHP הוא $124,515.

