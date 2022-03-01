ספריית חברות
BharatPe משכורות

המשכורת של BharatPe נעה בין $27,528 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $136,774 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BharatPe. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $27.5K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מנהל מוצר
Median $50K
מעצב מוצר
$85.5K

מנהל פרויקט
$46.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$137K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$94.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BharatPe הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $136,774. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BharatPe הוא $67,730.

משאבים נוספים