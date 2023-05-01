BetMGM משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של BetMGM נעה בין $59,700 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $215,600 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BetMGM. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$122K
מדען נתונים
$172K
שיווק
$70.4K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

מנהל מוצר
$216K
מהנדס תוכנה
$59.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$181K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BetMGM הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $215,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BetMGM הוא $147,118.

