Bestow משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bestow נע בין $34,423 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס אזרחי בקצה התחתון ל-$172,891 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bestow. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס אזרחי
$34.4K
מעצב מוצר
$134K
מנהל מוצר
$173K

מהנדס תוכנה
$125K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bestow הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $172,891. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bestow הוא $129,875.

