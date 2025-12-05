ספריית חברות
Berkshire Health Systems
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של ענייני רגולציה in United States ב-Berkshire Health Systems נע בין $65.6K לבין $93.6K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Berkshire Health Systems. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$75.2K - $88K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$65.6K$75.2K$88K$93.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Berkshire Health Systems?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור ענייני רגולציה ב-Berkshire Health Systems in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $93,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Berkshire Health Systems עבור תפקיד ענייני רגולציה in United States הוא $65,600.

