הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Berkshire Grey נע בין $126K לבין $176K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Berkshire Grey. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$135K - $159K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$126K$135K$159K$176K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Berkshire Grey?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Berkshire Grey in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $175,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Berkshire Grey עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $126,000.

משרות מובילות

