Berkeley Research Group משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Berkeley Research Group נע בין $62,310 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת בקצה התחתון ל-$233,825 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Berkeley Research Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/13/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
Median $100K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$62.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$234K

הון סיכון
$101K

עמית

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Berkeley Research Group הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $233,825. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Berkeley Research Group הוא $100,250.

