ספריית חברות
Berkeley Lab
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל פרויקט

  • כל שכר מנהל פרויקט

Berkeley Lab מנהל פרויקט שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל פרויקט in United States ב-Berkeley Lab נע בין $170K לבין $236K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Berkeley Lab. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$182K - $214K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$170K$182K$214K$236K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מנהל פרויקט דיווחים ב Berkeley Lab כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Berkeley Lab?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל פרויקט מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל פרויקט ב-Berkeley Lab in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $236,340. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Berkeley Lab עבור תפקיד מנהל פרויקט in United States הוא $169,680.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Berkeley Lab

חברות קשורות

  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Google
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/berkeley-lab/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.