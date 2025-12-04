ספריית חברות
Berenberg
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
Berenberg מהנדס תוכנה שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Berenberg. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$84.9K - $98.7K
United Kingdom
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$78.4K$84.9K$98.7K$110K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Berenberg?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Berenberg in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £81,662. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Berenberg עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United Kingdom הוא £58,330.

משאבים נוספים

