Berenberg
  • שכר
  • אנליסט פיננסי

  • כל שכר אנליסט פיננסי

Berenberg אנליסט פיננסי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט פיננסי in Germany ב-Berenberg נע בין €12.3K לבין €17.8K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Berenberg. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$16.1K - $18.7K
Germany
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$14.2K$16.1K$18.7K$20.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Berenberg?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ב-Berenberg in Germany עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €17,813. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Berenberg עבור תפקיד אנליסט פיננסי in Germany הוא €12,275.

משאבים נוספים

