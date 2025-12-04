ספריית חברות
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems מהנדס מכונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס מכונות in Turkey ב-Bentley Systems נע בין TRY 893K לבין TRY 1.24M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bentley Systems. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$23.5K - $27.6K
Turkey
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$21.9K$23.5K$27.6K$30.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Bentley Systems?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס מכונות ב-Bentley Systems in Turkey עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של TRY 1,244,355. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bentley Systems עבור תפקיד מהנדס מכונות in Turkey הוא TRY 893,383.

משאבים נוספים

