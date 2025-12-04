ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של שירות לקוחות in Netherlands ב-Bentley Systems נע בין €35.1K לבין €50K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bentley Systems. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$45.8K - $52.2K
Netherlands
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$40.5K$45.8K$52.2K$57.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שירות לקוחות ב-Bentley Systems in Netherlands עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €49,953. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bentley Systems עבור תפקיד שירות לקוחות in Netherlands הוא €35,137.

משאבים נוספים

