Bentley Systems משכורות

המשכורת של Bentley Systems נעה בין $8,861 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור כותב טכני ברמה הנמוכה לבין $112,435 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bentley Systems. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $88.7K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מכירות
Median $100K
שירות לקוחות
$49K

מדען נתונים
$90.5K
יועץ ניהולי
$50.6K
שיווק
$78.6K
מהנדס מכונות
$25.5K
מעצב מוצר
$64.3K
מנהל מוצר
$99.2K
מנהל פרויקט
$108K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$99.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$112K
כותב טכני
$8.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bentley Systems הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $112,435. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bentley Systems הוא $88,740.

