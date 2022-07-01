ספריית חברות
BenevolentAI
    • אודות

    BenevolentAI combines advanced AI and machine learning with cutting edge science to decipher complex disease biology, generate novel insights and discover more effective medicines. Our unique computational R&D platform spans every step of the drug discovery process, powering an in-house pipeline of 25+ drug programmes from early discovery towards clinical phases. With several successful collaborations with leading pharmaceutical organisations, we are also the only AI-drug discovery company with a clinically validated approach, having discovered a leading repurposed drug candidate for COVID-19. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York, with a team of over 300 world-leading scientists and technologists progressing its mission to reinvent drug discovery and advance life-changing drugs through to the clinic.

    http://benevolent.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2013
    שנת הקמה
    330
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור BenevolentAI

    משאבים נוספים