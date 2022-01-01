מדריך חברות
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Benefitfocus נע בין $47,760 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$135,675 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Benefitfocus. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $87K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$47.8K
מנהל פרויקטים
$83.3K

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$136K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Benefitfocus הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $135,675. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Benefitfocus הוא $85,150.

