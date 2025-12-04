ספריית חברות
Beneficient Company Group
Beneficient Company Group מנהל פרויקט שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל פרויקט in United States ב-Beneficient Company Group נע בין $171K לבין $239K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Beneficient Company Group. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$185K - $215K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$171K$185K$215K$239K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Beneficient Company Group?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל פרויקט ב-Beneficient Company Group in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $239,035. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Beneficient Company Group עבור תפקיד מנהל פרויקט in United States הוא $170,740.

משאבים נוספים

