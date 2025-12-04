ספריית חברות
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Bending Spoons מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in Italy ב-Bending Spoons מגיעה ל-€72.7K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bending Spoons. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Bending Spoons
Software Engineer
Milano, LO, Italy
סה״כ לשנה
$83.8K
דרגה
L2
משכורת בסיס
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
1 שנה
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Bending Spoons?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

כותרות כלולות

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Bending Spoons in Italy עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €123,134. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bending Spoons עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Italy הוא €62,404.

משאבים נוספים

