הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מגייס in Italy ב-Bending Spoons נע בין €60.8K לבין €88.5K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bending Spoons. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$80.4K - $91.6K
Italy
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$70K$80.4K$91.6K$102K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Bending Spoons?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-Bending Spoons in Italy עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €88,527. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bending Spoons עבור תפקיד מגייס in Italy הוא €60,768.

משאבים נוספים

