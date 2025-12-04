ספריית חברות
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Bending Spoons נע בין $48.6K לבין $70.8K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bending Spoons. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$55.8K - $63.6K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$48.6K$55.8K$63.6K$70.8K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Bending Spoons?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Bending Spoons in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $70,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bending Spoons עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $48,600.

