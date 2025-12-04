ספריית חברות
Bending Spoons
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • שיווק

  • כל שכר שיווק

Bending Spoons שיווק שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של שיווק in Italy ב-Bending Spoons נע בין €40.5K לבין €55.4K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bending Spoons. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$50.6K - $60K
Italy
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$46.7K$50.6K$60K$63.9K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד שיווק דיווחים ב Bending Spoons כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Bending Spoons?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות שיווק מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שיווק ב-Bending Spoons in Italy עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €55,450. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bending Spoons עבור תפקיד שיווק in Italy הוא €40,502.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Bending Spoons

חברות קשורות

  • Tesla
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bending-spoons/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.