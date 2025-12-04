ספריית חברות
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons אנליסט עסקי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in United Kingdom ב-Bending Spoons נע בין £42.8K לבין £60.7K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bending Spoons. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$65.3K - $77.4K
United Kingdom
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$57.5K$65.3K$77.4K$81.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Bending Spoons?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Bending Spoons in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £60,721. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bending Spoons עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in United Kingdom הוא £42,769.

משאבים נוספים

