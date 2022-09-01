ספריית חברות
Bending Spoons
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Bending Spoons משכורות

המשכורת של Bending Spoons נעה בין $55,272 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $154,372 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bending Spoons. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $83.8K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

אנליסט עסקי
$71.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$65.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
מדען נתונים
$154K
שיווק
$55.3K
מנהל מוצר
$59.7K
גיוס
$86K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Bending Spoons

חברות קשורות

  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים