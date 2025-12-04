ספריית חברות
BenchSci
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל מוצר in Canada ב-BenchSci מגיעה ל-CA$153K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של BenchSci.

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
BenchSci
Product Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
סה״כ לשנה
$110K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
$101K
Stock (/yr)
$9.5K
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
2 שנים
שנות ניסיון
7 שנים
הגשות שכר אחרונות
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

בBenchSci, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-BenchSci in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$187,887. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BenchSci עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in Canada הוא CA$138,724.

משאבים נוספים

