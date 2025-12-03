ספריית חברות
Bench Accounting
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מעצב מוצר

  • כל שכר מעצב מוצר

Bench Accounting מעצב מוצר שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מעצב מוצר in Canada ב-Bench Accounting מגיעה ל-CA$106K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bench Accounting. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
סה״כ לשנה
$76.5K
דרגה
Senior
משכורת בסיס
$76.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
2 שנים
שנות ניסיון
7 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Bench Accounting?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

תרום

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מעצב מוצר מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-Bench Accounting in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$125,065. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bench Accounting עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in Canada הוא CA$105,826.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Bench Accounting

חברות קשורות

  • BlueCat
  • Avigilon
  • BlueDot
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bench-accounting/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.