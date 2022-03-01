מדריך חברות
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bench Accounting נע בין $56,060 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$199,826 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bench Accounting. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $102K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מעצב מוצר
Median $76.5K
שירות לקוחות
$57.3K

מנהל מוצר
Median $75K
מכירות
$56.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$200K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bench Accounting הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $199,826. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bench Accounting הוא $75,747.

