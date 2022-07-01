מדריך חברות
BEN
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

BEN משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BEN נע בין $109,450 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$224,400 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BEN. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

אנליסט נתונים
$115K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$224K
מדען נתונים
$109K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BEN הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $224,400. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BEN הוא $115,420.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור BEN

חברות קשורות

  • Abstract
  • Intersection
  • Intermedia
  • Mozilla
  • Genentech
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים