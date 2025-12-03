ספריית חברות
Belvedere Trading
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • משאבי אנוש

  • כל שכר משאבי אנוש

Belvedere Trading משאבי אנוש שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משאבי אנוש in United States ב-Belvedere Trading נע בין $149K לבין $208K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Belvedere Trading. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$161K - $187K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$149K$161K$187K$208K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד משאבי אנוש דיווחים ב Belvedere Trading כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Belvedere Trading?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות משאבי אנוש מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משאבי אנוש ב-Belvedere Trading in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $208,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Belvedere Trading עבור תפקיד משאבי אנוש in United States הוא $148,750.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Belvedere Trading

חברות קשורות

  • Vista Equity Partners
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • TD Ameritrade
  • MassMutual
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/belvedere-trading/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.