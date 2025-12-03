ספריית חברות
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator אנליסט עסקי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in Russia ב-Bell Integrator נע בין RUB 1.91M לבין RUB 2.71M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Bell Integrator. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$27.8K - $32.9K
Russia
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$24.5K$27.8K$32.9K$34.7K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Bell Integrator?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Bell Integrator in Russia עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של RUB 2,707,436. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bell Integrator עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in Russia הוא RUB 1,906,977.

משאבים נוספים

