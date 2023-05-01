ספריית חברות
Behaviour Interactive משכורות

המשכורת של Behaviour Interactive נעה בין $61,772 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $122,794 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Behaviour Interactive. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $61.8K

מהנדס תוכנה משחקי וידאו

אנליסט נתונים
$62.5K
מנהל מוצר
$123K

גיוס
$84.6K
שאלות נפוצות

Die hoogste betalende rol gerapporteer by Behaviour Interactive is מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level met 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van $122,794.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Behaviour Interactive is $73,523.

