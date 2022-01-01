ספריית חברות
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond משכורות

המשכורת של Bed Bath & Beyond נעה בין $44,775 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $240,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bed Bath & Beyond. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $180K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$56.1K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$226K

מדען נתונים
$141K
תפעול שיווק
$66.3K
מעצב מוצר
$116K
מנהל מוצר
$174K
מכירות
$44.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $240K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$199K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bed Bath & Beyond הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $240,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bed Bath & Beyond הוא $157,413.

משאבים נוספים