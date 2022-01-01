מדריך חברות
BECU
BECU משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BECU נע בין $61,353 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$160,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BECU. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $160K
אנליסט עסקי
$89.8K
שירות לקוחות
$61.4K

תפעול שירות לקוחות
$98.2K
מנהל פרויקטים
$123K
מגייס
$104K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BECU הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $160,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BECU הוא $101,357.

משאבים אחרים