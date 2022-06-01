מדריך חברות
Bechtle
Bechtle משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bechtle נע בין $45,097 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס בקרה בקצה התחתון ל-$182,910 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bechtle. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $88.5K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס בקרה
$45.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$70.8K

שיווק
$146K
הפעלת מכירות
$69K
אדריכל פתרונות
$183K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bechtle הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $182,910. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bechtle הוא $79,681.

