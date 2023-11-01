מדריך חברות
BearingPoint
BearingPoint משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BearingPoint נע בין $15,112 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$157,400 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BearingPoint. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
Median $157K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $19.5K
אנליסט עסקי
$53.8K

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$56.7K
מעצב מוצר
$15.1K
מנהל מוצר
$46.6K
מנהל פרויקטים
$52.9K
אדריכל פתרונות
$55.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at BearingPoint is יועץ ניהולי with a yearly total compensation of $157,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BearingPoint is $53,361.

