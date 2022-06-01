מדריך חברות
Beamery
Beamery משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Beamery נע בין $68,805 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$199,995 עבור מהנדס מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Beamery. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $116K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

הצלחת לקוחות
$142K
משאבי אנוש
$131K

מעצב מוצר
$68.8K
מנהל מוצר
$76.6K
מגייס
$97.8K
מהנדס מכירות
$200K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$151K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$88.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Beamery הוא מהנדס מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $199,995. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Beamery הוא $116,390.

