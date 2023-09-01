ספריית חברות
Beam Mobility
Beam Mobility משכורות

המשכורת של Beam Mobility נעה בין $25,870 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $273,407 עבור ראש מטה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Beam Mobility. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/5/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $35.3K
תפעול עסקי
$47.6K
ראש מטה
$273K

מנהל פרויקט
$25.9K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Beam Mobility is ראש מטה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,407. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beam Mobility is $41,466.

