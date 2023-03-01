מדריך חברות
BDO USA
BDO USA משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BDO USA נע בין $79,395 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$189,050 עבור מנהל שותפים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BDO USA. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

רואה חשבון
Median $108K

רואה חשבון מס

מבקר

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $85K
יועץ ניהולי
Median $89K

אנליסט עסקי
$79.4K
מנהל שותפים
$189K
מנהל מוצר
$144K
מנהל פרויקטים
$152K
אדריכל פתרונות
$151K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BDO USA הוא מנהל שותפים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $189,050. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BDO USA הוא $126,138.

