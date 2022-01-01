ספריית חברות
BD משכורות

המשכורת של BD נעה בין $12,361 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מייסד ברמה הנמוכה לבין $230,840 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BD. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $125K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בדיקות איכות

מהנדס מכונות
Median $95K

מהנדס איכות

מהנדס ביו-רפואי
Median $107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

אנליסט עסקי
Median $90K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $97.5K
מדען נתונים
Median $145K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $205K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $110K
מכירות
Median $195K
שיווק
Median $212K
מנהל מוצר
Median $126K
רואה חשבון
$121K
תפעול עסקי
$80.6K
שירות לקוחות
$25K
מהנדס חשמל
$93.3K
אנליסט פיננסי
$197K
מייסד
$12.4K
מהנדס גאולוגי
$94.9K
משאבי אנוש
$186K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $200K
מעצב מוצר
$122K
מנהל תוכנית
$124K
גיוס
$68.3K
ענייני רגולציה
$90.8K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$209K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$231K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$128K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BD הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $230,840. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BD הוא $122,400.

משאבים נוספים