מדריך חברות
BCLC
BCLC משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BCLC נע בין $55,302 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$94,033 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BCLC. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $66.9K
רואה חשבון
$59.1K
אנליסט פיננסי
$55.3K

משאבי אנוש
$62.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$70.2K
מנהל מוצר
$94K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в BCLC, — это מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $94,033. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в BCLC, составляет $64,519.

