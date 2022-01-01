מדריך חברות
BCG Digital Ventures
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

BCG Digital Ventures משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BCG Digital Ventures נע בין $57,839 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$327,256 עבור הון סיכון בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BCG Digital Ventures. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מנהל מוצר
Product Manager $125K
Senior Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $223K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $162K
מדען נתונים
$159K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
משאבי אנוש
$134K
יועץ ניהולי
$156K
מעצב מוצר
$111K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$166K
מגייס
$57.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$159K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$121K
הון סיכון
$327K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BCG Digital Ventures הוא הון סיכון at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $327,256. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BCG Digital Ventures הוא $158,547.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור BCG Digital Ventures

חברות קשורות

  • Betterment
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Jefferies
  • Point72
  • DRW
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים