ספריית חברות
BBC
BBC משכורות

המשכורת של BBC נעה בין $23,231 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $137,102 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BBC. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/5/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Junior Software Engineer $52.8K
Software Engineer $67.4K
Senior Software Engineer $80K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל מוצר
Median $134K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $137K

רואה חשבון
$52.1K
אנליסט עסקי
$89.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$69K
מדען נתונים
$82.9K
משאבי אנוש
$66.3K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$64.7K
מהנדס מכונות
$70.2K
מעצב מוצר
$23.2K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$121K
חוקר UX
$62.7K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BBC הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $137,102. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BBC הוא $69,014.

