BayWa משכורות

המשכורת של BayWa נעה בין $66,221 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $194,025 עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BayWa. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/19/2025

פיתוח עסקי
$194K
טכנולוג מידע
$66.2K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$80.6K

מהנדס תוכנה
$102K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BayWa הוא פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $194,025. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BayWa הוא $91,468.

