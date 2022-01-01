ספריית חברות
Basis Technologies משכורות

המשכורת של Basis Technologies נעה בין $70,853 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $242,661 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Basis Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $96K
אנליסט נתונים
$95.9K
מדען נתונים
$73.4K

שיווק
$70.9K
מנהל מוצר
$243K
גיוס
$88.4K
מכירות
$209K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$220K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Basis Technologies is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,661.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Basis Technologies er $95,938.

משאבים נוספים