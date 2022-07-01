ספריית חברות
Barbaricum
Barbaricum משכורות

המשכורת של Barbaricum נעה בין $99,500 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $115,575 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Barbaricum. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

אנליסט עסקי
$101K
אנליסט נתונים
$99.5K
מדען נתונים
$116K

מהנדס תוכנה
$111K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Barbaricum הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $115,575. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Barbaricum הוא $105,651.

משאבים נוספים