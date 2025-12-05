ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של טכנולוג מידע ב-Banner נע בין $67.3K לבין $95.7K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Banner. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$76.3K - $86.8K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$67.3K$76.3K$86.8K$95.7K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-Banner עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $95,722. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Banner עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא $67,330.

