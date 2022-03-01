ספריית חברות
Banner Health
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Banner Health משכורות

המשכורת של Banner Health נעה בין $63,700 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $144,275 עבור רופא ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Banner Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מעצב מוצר
Median $90.5K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$63.7K
אנליסט נתונים
$65.3K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
יועץ ניהולי
$101K
רופא
$144K
מנהל מוצר
$105K
מהנדס תוכנה
$68.6K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Banner Health הוא רופא at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $144,275. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Banner Health הוא $90,480.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Banner Health

חברות קשורות

  • Providence Health & Services
  • Ascension
  • Sutter Health
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • CommonSpirit Health
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים