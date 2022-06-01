מדריך חברות
Banner Engineering
Banner Engineering משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Banner Engineering נע בין $50,918 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכונות בקצה התחתון ל-$127,360 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Banner Engineering. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

אנליסט נתונים
$61.2K
מדען נתונים
$60.3K
מהנדס מכונות
$50.9K

מהנדס תוכנה
$127K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Banner Engineering הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $127,360. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Banner Engineering הוא $60,746.

