ספריית חברות
Bank of England
Bank of England משכורות

המשכורת של Bank of England נעה בין $40,775 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $196,213 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bank of England. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

מדען נתונים
Median $72K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $67.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $42.6K

עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$40.8K
אנליסט עסקי
$89.1K
פיתוח עסקי
$50.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$67.8K
בנקאי השקעות
$52.7K
אדריכל פתרונות
$196K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bank of England הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $196,213. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bank of England הוא $67,468.

