מדריך חברות
Banco de Bogota
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Banco de Bogota משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Banco de Bogota נע בין $10,399 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$49,856 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Banco de Bogota. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
$10.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$29.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$49.9K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Banco de Bogota הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $49,856. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Banco de Bogota הוא $29,391.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Banco de Bogota

חברות קשורות

  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים