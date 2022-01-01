מדריך חברות
BambooHR
BambooHR משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BambooHR נע בין $55,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$223,328 עבור מנהל שותפים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BambooHR. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $125K
מנהל מוצר
Median $157K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$148K

מנהל שותפים
$223K
מגייס
$69.3K
מכירות
Median $55K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BambooHR הוא מנהל שותפים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $223,328. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BambooHR הוא $136,368.

